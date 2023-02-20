Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The TV star, from County Durham, said on Instagram she was expecting her first child with partner Scott Dobinson.

The 32-year-old, who first gained popularity on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, shared a video of her pet Chihuahua Bonnie wearing a neck scarf with the words: "I'm going to be a big sister" on, along with an ultrasound image.

In the caption underneath, she wrote: "It truly feels like a dream writing this caption.

"Me and Scott are on cloud nine and we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon."

She later posted a picture of herself saying: "Maternity jeans...the greatest invention that was ever created".

The couple have been together since 2018 and announced their relationship publicly in March 2019.

