A 13-year-old boy is due to appear in court charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a man with an imitation firearm.

The teenager has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of an imitation firearm following an alleged incident in Middlesbrough last year.

A 30-year-old man reported being robbed of cash and being threatened with an air pistol in Linthorpe Road in the early hours of 9 December.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to attend Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 February.

