Report by Rachel Bullock

The owner of a dog seriously injured by two others is campaigning for measures to prevent such attacks taking place.

Six-year-old husky Naevia was enjoying her first trip to the beach when two large dogs "with clipped ears" brutally attacked her, according to her owner Marie Hay.

The dogs clamped onto Naevia's face and legs, inflicting serious damage despite their owner's efforts to drag them away.

"I thought she was going to die," Ms Hay told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"She was just screaming on the floor and just looking at me like: 'mammy, please help me'."

After weeks of treatment funded by £40,000 in donations from across the globe, Naevia is set to live a full and happy life after the incident.

Ms Hay is now working with Redcar Council to provide safe dog walking areas.

Councillor Carrie Richardson is hopeful funding will be allocated towards dedicating open spaces in the area to responsible dog ownership.

"[The council] started looking at the dogs on leads area of the beach straight away and were very receptive to that," she said.

"Obviously to create a dog park there's got to be funding found and the public's stance is there would have to be a full public consultation."

