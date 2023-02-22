The goalkeeper who replaces Nick Pope during Newcastle's Carabao Cup final has the chance to "step up" and perform, said England international Kieran Trippier.

The debate as to who will play in goal during the League Cup final on Sunday 26 February has been ongoing following Pope's red card during Newcastle's defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

German Loris Karius is likely to line up for his first competitive match for the Magpies, with Mark Gillespie also an option - though neither has played a competitive fixture in around two years.

Speaking to media ahead of the League Cup final on Sunday 26 February, Trippier said: "No matter who it is, whether it's Loris or annbody else they are ready to come out and perform.

"It's an opportunity for whoever is playing to step up and give a good performance, hopefully."

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “It would be a magnificent chance for him to rewrite the story of his career. There’s been loads of stories through the times in football where these things have happened and there’s been a really positive outcome or not.

“We can’t predict what that will be.

“As soon as it happened, it was almost that feeling that there’s another story in Karius’ career – another page or chapter to write and who knows what that chapter will look like?

“That’s the beauty of football. We never know what is going to happen. This unpredictability is what makes it such an amazing thing to watch.”

Karius, who joined Newcastle on a short-term contract in September, which has since been extended to the end of the season, arrived at St James’ Park to help provide back-up to Nick Pope alongside Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie, with Martin Dubravka on loan at Manchester United.

Howe added: “Mark and Loris are fine, there’s no issues. I’ve been impressed with them today. We finished training, normal conversations, normal work.

“They’re part of a goalkeeping unit that is committed to that work every day, since pre-season started so they’ve done lots of different things within training this season that people wouldn’t have seen – training games, friendlies, they’ve been involved in all of them.

“They’re match-ready.”

Midfielder Sean Longstaff told ITV Tyne Tees he knows what the victory would mean to his native Tyneside.

He said: "We know, especially as local lads, we know what it will be like.

"It will be absolute carnage in the city but we also know it's going to be a tough game. If you start getting ahead of yourself, the game will pass you by."

