A former prison officer accused of sexual and physical abuse against young inmates in the 1970s is not fit to stand trial, a jury has been told.

Alexander Flavell, 89, worked at Medomsley Detention Centre near Consett, County Durham, and was charged with misconduct in a public office, buggery, indecent assault and three counts of causing actual bodily harm.

A jury was sworn in at Teesside Crown Court and was told that they will have to decide, in his absence, whether the defendant committed the acts alleged.

Judge Howard Crowson told the panel: "Through no fault of his own, Mr Flavell is not fit to stand trial.

"Because his condition means he cannot take part in a conventional trial or give instructions, you are not being asked to decide if he is guilty."

The judge said they must decide whether he did the acts, as charged, or not.

The jury was told the misconduct in a public office allegation related to claims that he assaulted and abused prisoners in his charge between the late 1960s and 1975.

The other counts related to specific complainants.

Jamie Hill KC, prosecuting, will open the case on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...