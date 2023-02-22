Police are searching woodland after cordoning off part of the area.

There is a large police presence in the Benwell area of Newcastle.

A large wooded area off Amelia Walk has been taped off while investigations are ongoing.

Specialist search teams have arrived at the scene with a number of other police vehicles visible in the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Searches are ongoing in the Benwell area in connection with an ongoing investigation."

A large area of woodland has been taped off. Credit: NCJ Media

