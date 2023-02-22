Person injured in South Shields house explosion

A person has been injured in an explosion at a home in South Shields.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the scene on Bewick Street just after 11am to reports of a blast.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person had been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Pictures show the house sustained serious damage, with the back of the terraced property being destroyed.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all called to the scene. Credit: NCJM

Debris and shattered glass is scattered on the ground below and a police cordon is in place.

A number of residents have also been evacuated as emergency services deal with the incident.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are currently in attendance at Bewick Street in South Shields following reports of an explosion inside a residential property.

“Our fire control received call at 11:06am and two appliance from South Shields Community Fire Station on the scene in a matter of minutes.

“We remain at the scene to assist police in their enquiries into the circumstances around the incident and to ensure the structural safety of the building and surround properties."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am today (Wednesday), we received reports of damage caused to a flat on Bewick Street in South Shields.

“Officers are in attendance alongside other emergency service personnel.

“One person has suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

“A number of people in neighbouring properties have been evacuated for their own safety and a cordon remains in place.”

