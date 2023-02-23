Play Brightcove video

Kris Jepson reports

His day job is working as a steward for Middlesbrough Football Club, but Harry Lane is being celebrated for the community work he does in his part of the town.

The 53-year-old has won a Good Neighbour Award after being nominated by his neighbours for putting out 80 bins in his Easterside estate every Thursday.

Mr Lane told ITV News: "I though, 'oh this must be a wind up.' So I phoned Tony straight away and he said ‘yes, you have won the award’. It's fantastic."

Harry Lane's Good Neighbour Award Credit: ITV News

He walks up and down the streets each Thursday, lining up the bins for his neighbours ahead of the council bin teams arriving, and it all started after he helped to elderly neighbours out.

He said: "It was quite windy one day so I decided, right, I’m going to get all these bins in and that’s how I did it. I did it from there... I get satisfaction. I get my steps in. I get satisfaction from the neighbours, you know, I’ve helped people. You know, help one person. I love to help the neighbourhood."

Local councillor Tony Grainge said he is an inspiration to many in the estate.

He said: "Easterside is a phenomenal community. Everyone pulls together. Everybody knows each other and it’s people like Harry, it’s very heart-warming when you see people like Harry who gives so much to other people."

Harry pushing a bin on the Easterside estate where he lives. Credit: ITV News

One neighbour said she is grateful to Mr Lane for doing what he does, whatever the conditions. She said: "No matter the weather, he’s doing it and like he’ll notify people on what day bin, like if it’s recycling or just the general waste and it’s really helpful for people when they are busy with work and school."

Another neighbour added: "It’s very good that there’s somebody that goes around and takes care of your street. I mean, it’s where you live, so you like to keep the place looking nice. Well, clean looking, anyway."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...