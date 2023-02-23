Hartlepool United sack manager Keith Curle

Hartlepool United have sacked their manager Keith Curle.

In a statement released on their website on Wednesday 22 February, the club's chairman, Raj Singh, said it was "one of the most difficult decisions" he has had to make.

It comes as the the club lost one nil against Newport County AFC on Tuesday 21 February, which left them one point above the relegation zone.

In a statement, the club said: "Hartlepool United can this evening confirm the departure of first team manager Keith Curle and assistant manager Colin West.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Keith and Colin and we wish them well for the future."

Hartlepool United bosses say they will now move swiftly to appoint a new manager. Credit: PA

The club said it would move "swiftly" to appoint a successor to try and keep its Football League status.

Chairman Raj Singh said: “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make at Pools. Keith and Colin in so many ways have improved the football club and our culture.

"They are both consummate professionals and they have genuinely been a pleasure to work with.

"I will go on record with my thanks to them both and the way that they have conducted business.

"Unfortunately we have just not seen the required results and I feel we must act now to give the club a chance in the final part of the season.

"Following the transfer window we believe there is a group of players that can secure our place in the league.

"We will act swiftly and do all that we can to get an immediate and smooth transition in the manager position.”

