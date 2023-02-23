A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after an explosion caused significant damage to a flat.

One person was treated for injuries following the explosion in South Shields on Wednesday 22 February.

A 38-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bewick Street just after 11am.

The damage is thought to have been caused by the explosion of gas bottles inside the flat.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a report of damage being caused to a flat in South Shields have arrested a man.

“Police received reports of damage to a flat in Bewick Street just after 11am yesterday (Wednesday).

“Emergency services attended and one man was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated for their own safety.

"The majority of residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened, but at this stage the damage is suspected to have been caused by the explosion of gas bottles inside the premises.

“Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of arson recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He has since been released on police bail.”

