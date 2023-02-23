A man who stabbed his wife 68 times has been jailed for her murder.

Harry Turner stabbed Sally Turner at a home in Durham shortly before 12pm on 22 June last year.

Turner then changed out of his bloodstained clothing, which he washed in the bathroom, and left the house in Cuthbert Avenue on foot.

He was located by police officers at 12:58pm a short distance away in a service road behind Iceland supermarket at Dragonville.

The 54-year-old was arrested and taken into police custody where he was later charged with murder, which he denied.

Sally Turner's family said the outcome was exactly what they were hoping for. Credit: Handout

Turner, who had admitted manslaughter, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Teesside Crown Court and was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 17 years, on Thursday 22 February.

In a statement, Sally’s family said: “The level of barbarity and callous actions inflicted upon Sally has robbed our family of a mother and grandmother, and all of our lives will be changed forever.

“The outcome is exactly what the family hoped for and today we have seen justice served.

“Sally’s family would like to thank Durham Police and the prosecution team for their swift response and hard work to bring this case to a close, finally.

“We would also like to thank the family liaison team, especially Helen, who has gone above and beyond with the task of keeping the family informed and supported which was made difficult by the distance involved.

“All our lives have been affected by this and we will forever remember Sally. May she rest in peace.”

Harry Turner washed his bloodstained clothes in the bathroom before leaving the house in Cuthbert Avenue on foot. He was arrested nearby. Credit: Durham Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ashton, from Durham Police, said: “This case is extremely disturbing given the level of violence used against Sally Turner and her loss of life as a result of a brutal attack from her husband, Harry Turner.

“This has had a devastating impact upon Sally’s family who are now trying to rebuild their lives. Sally’s family and friends have shown enormous courage in supporting the prosecution which has resulted in the conviction of Harry Turner.

“This is an extreme example of violence against women which Durham Constabulary are fully committed to ending by working closely with other agencies and members of our communities.

“We encourage anyone concerned about domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to report the matter to the police or seek appropriate professional support.”

