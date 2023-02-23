Four men have been jailed after a cannabis farm valued at over £1 million was uncovered by police.

Northumbria Police received reports in April 2022 of suspicious activity at an address on Fenham Hall Drive in Newcastle. Officers noticed that while it seemed empty, its windows were open and there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside.

During a search of the building, they uncovered a cannabis farm, spread across three floors, made up of more than 3,200 plants worth £1,370,000.

Four men were then charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday 21 February, Ilir Cela, 34, Mario Qosjas, 37, Albric Deraj, 22, and Aurel Barpeerrja, 41, all of no fixed abode, were given a prison sentence of 28 months.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Gary Atkinson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This outfit was a huge operation with more than 30 growing rooms being used within the property itself.

Pictures from inside the property, where more than 3,000 plants were found spread over three floors. Credit: Northumbria Police

“Not only were the defendants cultivating illegal substances worth well over £1million, they also had no permission to be inside the building itself and caused around £100,000 in damage by bypassing the electricity supply to grow the plants.

“Thanks to the information that we received about this criminal enterprise, we were able to quickly dismantle the farm and seize the plants and equipment from the scene.

“All this type of criminality does is funnel proceeds into further crime, exploit people who are often vulnerable and not only pose a health and safety risk to those inside the farms but to the wider community living nearby."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...