A teacher has been barred from the classroom after being convicted of making indecent photographs of children.

Robert Johnson, who was a teacher at Dame Allan’s Primary School, in Newcastle, has been banned indefinitely following a professional conduct hearing held by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

Johnson, was convicted in 2021 of five charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between 2009 and 2020.

He resigned from his position after being arrested and has not returned to the school.

The 43-year-old, who started working at Dame Allan’s in 2010, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, at Newcastle Crown Court.

The panel said Johnson had a “good history” and evidence of his teaching proficiency was “of note”.

However, it said the seriousness of the offending meant it was relevant to his ongoing suitability to teach.

The panel said it was necessary to “reaffirm” clear standards of conduct to maintain public confidence in the profession.

In a published report of the decision, Alan Meyrick said: “In my view, it is necessary to impose a prohibition order in order to maintain public confidence in the profession.”

He is banned from teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England and will not be allowed to apply for his eligibility to teach to be restored.

Responding to the report, Dame Allan’s Schools issued the following statement: "Robert (Joseph) Johnson was a teacher at Dame Allan’s Schools from September 1 2010 until June 2020. He resigned immediately following his arrest and never returned to the schools.

"The schools were not involved in the investigation against Johnson and his illegal activity did not take place on school premises or involve pupils from Dame Allan’s. Our robust safeguarding procedures were followed at all times."

