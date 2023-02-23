A teenager has been jailed after killing a "funny and generous" father-of-four who was fatally attacked outside his home.

Mohammed Rabani, 19, was jailed for the manslaughter of 43-year-old Nathaniel Wardle after being found not guilty of murder. Another man was also handed a suspended sentence after admitting to having a bladed article.

The dad - who was known to his loved ones as Natty - died after being attacked in Wallsend on June 20 last year.

He was found with stab wounds outside an address on St Hilda's Avenue, Holy Cross.

Rabani had denied murder and was cleared of the charge following a seven-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court. He was found guilty of manslaughter and had admitted possession of a bladed article.

Mohammed Rabani was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of manslaughter. Credit: Northumbria Police

Robbie Battista, 18, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter but admitted possession of a bladed article.

The pair were sentenced on Thursday 23 February.

Rabani, of Weldon Crescent, Heaton, was sentenced to 12 years and six months and Battista, of Holystone Crescent, Heaton, was sentenced to two years suspended for two years.

Speaking after the sentencing, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Once again I want to say that our thoughts are with Nathaniel’s loved ones following his tragic death.

“As a force we are committed to tackling violent crime in all its forms and we will continue to play our part, alongside our partners, to protect communities and take swift action against those found to be involved.”

The knives involved in the fatal attack in Wallsend. Credit: Northumbria Police

In a previous statement Mr Wardle's family said: “Our hearts remain broken, Natty was an incredible father who loved spending time with his kids, so having our first Christmas and New Year without him has been unimaginably difficult.

“Not only has the loss been felt as we have been together as a family but having the ordeal of a trial during this time has only added to the pain we’ve felt.

“We also find comfort in knowing those who knew Natty can remember the funny and generous man he was and smile.

“He will be greatly missed but will still always be a part of our lives through his children who he loved so much.”

A third suspect, aged 17, also stood trial for murder and possession of an offensive weapon but was cleared of all charges.

