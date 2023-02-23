Play Brightcove video

Gregg Easteal reports

Ukrainians living in the north east have been looking back on a year of upheaval, conflict and turmoil, as the country marks the first anniversary of invasion by Russian forces.

Russian military mobilised into Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, forcing more than eight million people to flee their homes.

Many Ukrainian nationals watched anxiously from overseas as events unfolded in their homeland - impacting not just their lives, but those of loved ones.

Lesya Bourn from Gateshead still recalls the early days of the war. She said: "When the shelling started we were all shocked from this horrible news.

"When this happened, no one believed this. We watch news, we see the preparations going on, but we still don't believe that this will go ahead.

"It was scary news and you panic. You don't know how is your family back home? I have elderly parents and I don't know how they are. Will they be able to escape?"

Ed Blackbird from Gateshead was among those who were inspired to help.

He loaded up vans of essentials to take to those who were living under the conflict - as well as toys for the children too young to fully understand how much their lives had changed.

After seeing the devastation, he undertook another trip in December 2022.

He said: "This could happen in Gateshead, Dunston, Washington... it could happen anywhere in the UK. These people are having a real tough time.

"Most of them don't have electricity, most of them don't have running water. When we were down there in December, they were queuing up for four hours just to charge a telephone.

"We can't forget. It might finish next week, probably not - I think it's going to be going on for a long, long time.

"These are a loyal bunch, they're a different breed - a bit like the Geordies, I think. These guys are going to fight to the bitter end, and I do believe they're going to win this."

Katrine Kapeste, who fled the country after six months of living agains the backdrop of the conflict, knows all too well the emotional turmoil caused by the war. Her husband is now a soldier, fighting on the front line against Russia's attempts at occupation.

"I miss him very much and my children miss him very much. I hope to take my children back home because my husband is in Ukraine"

