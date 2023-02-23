Newcastle United have a date with destiny as they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

Excitement has been building across Tyneside, with fans hopeful their side can end their 54-year trophy drought and bring the League Cup back to St James' Park.

What time does it kick off?

The game kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday 26 February at Wembley Stadium in London.

More than 30,000 Newcastle fans were lucky enough to get hold of tickets for the match - but thousands more are expected in the capital to cheer their side on. It also means rail travel across the weekend is likely to be very busy, with demand for trains to London very high.

If the match is tied at full time, there is the prospect of extra time and penalties.

What is Newcastle United's record in major finals?

The Magpies do not have too much to shout about in terms of success in major finals. It has been more than half a century since Bob Moncur lifted the Inter-city Fairs Cup in 1969 - the last Newcastle United captain to lift a major trophy.

The last time Newcastle reached a Wembley final was in 1999. Kevin Keegan's side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on the day, thanks to goals from Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes.

Head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to end the years of waiting on Sunday and ensure that black and white ribbons are tied to the side of the trophy.

Where is showing the match?

Hundreds of pubs and bars across the region will be showing the match, with a number of large-scale fan zones scheduled for Cup Final day.

An official fan zone has been organised at Northumbria University's Student Union, hosted in Domain bar. Alongside the main event, there will be music from local musician and rising star Andrew Cushin and comedy from North East comedian Gavin Webster.

NX Newcastle on Westgate Road will also be packed to the rafters with Toon Army fans. It has been organised by Central Park, who were behind fan zones in Times Square during major sporting occasions such as the Euros and the World Cup. Fans can expect local DJs and entertainment building up to kickoff.

For those living on the south bank of the Tyne, The Fed in Dunston is also hosting an event where supporters can watch the action unfold on a big-screen. It will be hosted by former Magpies midfielder Keith Gillespie, who helped Kevin Keegan's Entertainers side reach the FA Cup Final at Wembley in 1998.

