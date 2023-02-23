Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier has spoken of the pride his teammates are feeling from fans ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

The 32-year-old right back has played more minutes than anyone else in his team's season to this point.

They are fifth in the Premier League table with a game in hand and are just one step away from winning the club's first major trophy since the 1970s.

Trippier said the excitement and gratitude among fans is tangible.

"Everywhere you go, you know if I got to pick my kids up from school or wherever in the city, everyone is just proud and thankful really," he said.

Video report by Chris Conway

"They're just buzzing about the way we're playing and the joy we brought back to them.

"It's nice hearing that and that's all we want to do - make everyone proud."

The fans' pride is evident in the murals printed on the backs of coaches taking them down to London, in which Trippier features.

Enhance Vehicle Graphics, the company behind the artworks, have been printing non-stop since Newcastle secured their place in the final.

"Everybody hopes we come away with the result we're looking for," said Mark Burns from the organisation.

"I think the whole vibe down there is going to be unbelievable isn't it? I think the whole of the North East is heading down to Wembley."

Coaches going to Wembley have been decked out with murals celebrating the team. Credit: ITV

Stacey Osbourne runs North East Coach Travel, whose new-look fleet is ferrying fans down.

"It's a really exciting time for everyone and once we saw the designs we wanted them on the backs of the coaches," she said.

"It looks absolutely fab. We've got five coaches going down to Wembley... so it's a super exciting time."

