A former reality star from Tyneside will take on international boxing royalty in an exhibition fight held at London's O2 Arena.

Aaron Chalmers will step into the ring with legend Floyd Mayweather to fight in front of thousands on Saturday 25 February, for an exhibition match between the boxer and MMA fighter.

Both sides have been training hard for the fight since it was first announced last month, and the pressure is on "Money" Mayweather to keep his legendary boxing record.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0, which included 27 knockout wins, and 15 title wins. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. Credit: PA

Mayweather has regularly fought in exhibition matches with fighters of different disciplines, since his retirement in 2017 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor.

Now, he will take on reality star-turned fighter Aaron Chalmers, much to fans surprise. It is Chalmers' second-ever appearance in a boxing ring.

Who is Aaron Chalmers?

The 35-year-old grew up in on the Montagu Estate on Newcastle and worked in various fast food restaurants, supermarkets and in the building trade before working on the oil rigs.

Chalmers then went on to find fame as a cast member on MTV's reality show Geordie Shore, which was based on the nightlife and relationships of young people in Newcastle. He starred in the cast of the eighth series, and left the show after season 16.

He returned to reality television in 2017 as the ex of Maisie Gillespie, on MTV's Ex on the Beach.

Geordie Shore cast members, Aaron Chalmers, Abbie Holborn, Nathan Henry, Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry. Credit: PA

Chalmers began training in Maui Thai before making a career in mixed martial arts with a record of 5-2.2. He then won his professional boxing debut in June 2022 against Alexander Zeledon.

He was not the first choice fighter to take on Mayweather. Originally, the fight was set to take place with English Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison but he had to pull out with a knee injury.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Chalmers said five years ago, a member of Mayweather's team was working as security for him on a trip to Belgium during the height of Geordie Shore fame.

The pair kept in touch, so when the opportunity of a vacant opponent came up following Harrison's injury, Chalmers sent an "off the cuff" message on social media to Mayweather's security detail and "the rest is history".

"I'm just taking it all in. It's mad. What a weekend for the city too, I fight Mayweather on the Saturday, Newcastle playing in the Wembley final on Sunday", Chalmers said.

Aaron Chalmers during an open workout at BXR London ahead of the fight Credit: PA

Chalmers said people are often put-off by the entourage Mayweather travels with, but he has enjoyed getting to know the legendary fighter.

"It's the boxing game, and one punch will change it all. He's the greatest of all time. One of my wins is lasting eight rounds or staying there until the end. I won't let the moment get to us, but let's see where my two hands will take us."

"To get a chance this late in your career is a gift. I'm excited to see what I can do against the best in the world, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Make no mistake, I'm going in there and putting it all on the line," Chalmers said.

Mixed discipline fights have made the headlines worldwide with names such as Jake Paul, Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou all named in bouts.

The fight is listed under Pay per View, with the main card is expected to begin at 7pm on Saturday night. The final ring walk is set to get underway at around 10:30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...