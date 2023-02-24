A troubled mental health trust is facing prosecution over the deaths of three people.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust is due to appear before magistrates on May.

The Care Quality Commission is prosecuting the trust for alleged breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.

The trust is due before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 May.

The offences relate to the deaths of three people who cannot be named for legal reasons.

