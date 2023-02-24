'Now I'm happy': Ukrainian family who fled on first day of war look to future

Play Brightcove video

Watch Rachel Bullock's report here

A Ukrainian family who fled their home on the first day of war are looking forward to future.

The Moroz family fled Ukraine on the first day of the war - a year ago today - and were one of the first to settle in the North East.

They left the Kherson region, in the south of the country, which was heavily bombed at the start of the war. They now live in Gateshead.

Svitlana Moroz said: “We decided to escape of the first day of the war. It was because we have a child, we decided to provide another life which is safe.

“It’s another life, it’s a different world. I check the news every day, the news from Ukraine and from the region where I was born. Every day it’s a big stress for me to see my school, houses destroyed. It’s very difficult for me."

Her husband added: “It was a very difficult time. Now I’m happy, my family is in a safe place. My family has a home. Life is good."

Zlata, who is seven and can speak five languages – Ukrainian, Russian, English, Polish and a bit of French, says she is settling in at school, where her favourite class is maths.

They are among the 6,540 Ukrainians who have settled in the North East since the start of the war.

Mrs Moroz, who was a lawyer in Ukraine, has recently got a job as an associate at a law firm in the region, and is also hoping to have another child.

She added: “I’ve got a job which is why I'm so so I’m happy.

"My dream is to serve this country and to describe how much I appreciate it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...