Police are trying to trace a man after a man was allegedly stabbed in a nightclub.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the incident in Middlesbrough at around midnight on the night of Sunday 27 November into Monday 28 November.

The male victim, who had been in Barcuda when the incident happened, suffered two stab wounds during an altercation with another man.

Today, on Friday 24 February, police released CCTV of a man they would like to speak in in connection with it.

The suspect is described as a white male with light coloured hair and facial hair, wearing a white T-shirt with a Vivienne Westwood logo, dark bottoms and Nike trainers.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man in the image is asked to contact Middlesbrough CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number SE22214595.

