More than 8,000 jobs are set to be created on Wearside as a global production company unveils plans for one of the largest film studio sites in Europe.

Fulwell 73, who are behind the Netflix documentary Sunderland 'til I Die and reality show The Kardashians, has announced plans for Crown Works Studios in Sunderland.

The plans, which are subject to Government funding, would see the new filmmaking site built on the banks of the River Wear.

The company, which also produced An Audience with Adele and The Friends Reunion, has North East heritage and already has a presence in the city, with an office based at The University of Sunderland.

Leo Pearlman, managing partner at Fulwell 73, said: "Fulwell is a company built on family and the North East is embedded in our DNA. For over 100 years my family had a business here in Sunderland and called this great city home, so to be able to bring Fulwell back to where the inspiration for our global entertainment company began is a truly humbling experience.

"Through delivering the studios, we will create a long term production industry infrastructure, attract even more significant high end production to the UK and ensure that future generations of North Eastern talent can develop and prosper at home within the region."

It is thought the new studios could generate £336m for the local economy every year, creating jobs and contract opportunities spanning a vast range of disciplines including the trades and manual skills.

Fulwell 73's partners; Gabe Turner, Ben Turner, Leo Pearlman, Ben Winston and James Corden issued this joint statement: "We are unified in our belief that there is a unique opportunity to bring further high end production to the UK through this ambitious Sunderland based studio project; putting the region on the map as a global production destination."

A joint venture between Fulwell 73 and Cain International, Crown Works Studios will include production workshops and office space, a vendor village for supply chain businesses, administrative and social facilities, a multi-storey car park and an extensive backlot.

The project is supported by Sunderland City Council and is in addition to already announced plans for Shipyard Studios which will support a wider cluster of film and media activity.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "These are absolutely unparalleled proposals that - if approved - will reinvent the Sunderland economy, establishing the city as home to a modern and growing industry that will create jobs and opportunities for thousands of people across the North East.

"This is a vote of confidence for the city and its people - recognising Sunderland's history of innovation and of making things.

"We have been working on these plans with Fulwell 73 and Cain for many months, so it's absolutely brilliant to finally be in position to unveil them, and to demonstrate the scale of ambition we have for this city.

"It's absolutely transformational and something we're determined to see through."

