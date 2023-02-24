Police are investigating after it was reported a female driver was approached by three men who damaged her car and demanded she get out.

The attempted car-jacking was reported in the Birtley area of Gateshead at about 8:30pm on Sunday 22 January.

It was reported that a woman was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa on Durham Road, Birtley, when, as she drove past the junction of Harras Bank, she was approached by three men who demanded she get out of the car.

The driver refused but one of the males kicked the car and threw a can at the vehicle, damaging it.

She drove away unharmed but was left shaken by the ordeal, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inquiries have identified a dark-coloured hatchback, believed to be a Ford Focus, which turned in the road immediately after the incident.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of the Focus to see if they have any information which could assist their investigation.

The driver of the Focus, or anyone who may have information should contact Northumbria Police via its website or by calling 101 and quoting reference 008632Q/23.

