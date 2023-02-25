The Angel of the North has been draped in a Newcastle United flag ahead of the club's League Cup Final clash.

Fan group Wor Flags used rope and a slingshot to pull the 30ft banner into position on Saturday 24 February, the eve of the match.

To fans travelling down to Wembley on the A1, the monument now appears to be wearing its very own Newcastle shirt

'Howay the Lads' and '2023' replace the player name and number with 'Wembley' written beneath.

Tyneside has been buzzing with excitement in this week's build-up. If Newcastle manage to overcome an in-form Manchester United, it will be their first major trophy since the 1970s.

Coaches taking fans down to London have been wrapped in special murals and the community rallied behind an unlucky supporter whose dog ate his tickets.

The match is a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final - Newcastle's last appearance in a major final at Wembley - when the Red Devils ran out winners thanks to goals from Paul Scholes and Teddy Sheringham.

However following their multi-million pound takeover by the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund, Newcastle United will be hoping that they can put history behind them and herald the beginning of a gold rush as they look to challenge England's elite.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...