A walrus who toured much of the UK this winter has been spotted in Iceland, much closer to his natural habitat.

Thor, thought to be roughly eight years old, drew large crowds in Blyth, Scarborough and Southampton in December and January.

On Friday 24 February, British Marine Life Rescue posted on their Facebook page that they had assessed a photograph posted on an Icelandic website of a walrus and confirmed it to be Thor.

"Our Director of Welfare and Conservation matched the pale patches on his foreflippers," they wrote.

"We are absolutely delighted by this news and know many of you will be too."

Hundreds braved the cold of the coastline to see Thor the walrus, Gregg Easteal reports

The adolescent became the latest in a succession of the large sea mammals to make the rare trip to British shores.

With his predecessors Wally and Freya, the trio continue to confound scientists as to why they are coming as far south as the UK and beyond.

While Thor and Wally received warm welcomes everywhere they went - the only controversies being people wanting to get too close - Freya the Walrus was sadly euthanised in Norway.

In August 2022, it was announced the walrus had been euthanised by the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries on following an assessment of its "continued threat to human safety".

The decision was met with anger and debate across the globe.

