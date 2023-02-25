Wembley awaits as Newcastle and Manchester United prepare for Carabao Cup Clash

Newcastle United will do battle against Manchester United to compete for the first silverware of the season - the Carabao Cup.

The match is a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final - Newcastle's last appearance in a major final at Wembley - when the Red Devils ran out winners thanks to goals from Paul Scholes and Teddy Sheringham.

However following their multi-million pound takeover by the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund, Newcastle United will be hoping that they can put history behind them and herald the beginning of a gold rush as they look to challenge England's elite.

How do the teams look going into the final?

For Newcastle United, a win would seal their first silverware since 1969 and their first domestic trophy since 1955.

That will not be easy. Eddie Howe's side will come up against a Manchester United team revitalised under manager Erik Ten Hag. The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League after an impressive run of performances under the dutchman and are being touted as dark horses in the title race.

Formerly serial winners, Manchester United have not won a trophy in five years. However, a win for them would be the first tangible marker that the Erik Ten Hag era can bring success to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United have had a week to prepare, while their opponents have faced the added pressure of a two-legged Europa League clash with Barcelona, which they came through as eventual 4-3 winners.

Who are the players to watch?

Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Marcus Rashford and Loris Karius will be ones to keep an eye on in Sunday's final. Credit: PA Images

England international Marcus Rashford has hit a hot streak of form at just the right moment for Manchester United. He has netted 14 times in the Premier League and no player in Europe has scored more than him since the World Cup.

With the return of England international Jadon Sancho to their forward line, they will pose a real threat to the Newcastle defence.

Brazilian midfield enforcer Casemiro has also been a key player for the Red Devils in recent weeks. Since his arrival in the summer on a reported £70 million fee from Real Madrid, he has cemented himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in the league with the added vision to make him a threat going forward, too.

However, Newcastle United have a South American maestro of their own. Bruno Guimarães will make a welcome return to Eddie Howe's squad following a three-match suspension.

The Magpies have felt his absence in recent games, but will hope he will provide both stability and creativity in midfield.

With Nick Pope's sending off against Liverpool, Newcastle will likely call on Loris Karius to step up to the plate - though that will mean he will make his first start in English football in two years. His last major final - a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in a Champions League final - was one to forget; However, both Eddie Howe and his teammates have talked him up ahead of the final and say they have every faith he can deliver on the big day.

What are the managers saying?

Asked about what he can expect from Newcastle, Erik Ten Hag said: "I think it's a great team with a clear philosophy about how they want to play the game."

"The key word is intensity. They do really well. They're an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win. They try to annoy you. We have to make sure that we play our game and we focus on our game."

Meanwhile Eddie Howe says: "We're playing a team very much in form."They've got some very good players. I think the manager has done a brilliant job in building momentum and turning the team around from a difficult place."We know that we're gonna have to be our very best and embrace the occasion. And hit on top levels to win"

