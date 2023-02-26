Newcastle are about to take on one of their biggest rivals for the chance of winning the club's first major silverware in decades.

The Magpies will take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium at 4.30pm as the two sides battle it out to become Carabao Cup champions.

The last time they reached the final of a major tournament was 1999, when they were defeated 2-0 by the same opposition.

There has been a mass exodus of fans from Tyneside to London, with a party in Trafalgar Square on the eve of the game drawing thousands.

Excitement now makes way for nervousness as the game itself creeps steadily nearer.

What are the players saying?

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson tweeted "Let's go!" ahead of the game against in-form Manchester United.

While Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimarães also shared Carabao Cup final clips with their fans on Twitter.

Guimarães wrote "For us, for our city and for our fans!!! Let's go boys" followed with black and white hearts.

What are the fans saying?

Unless anything goes horribly wrong, it is safe to say the fans will be proud of their team whatever the outcome.

Excitement reaches fever pitch on Wembley Way, as Chris Conway reports.

