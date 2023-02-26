Newcastle fans have drawn praise after a group stayed to clean up Trafalgar Square following celebrations held ahead of the League Cup Final.

Thousands of supporters gathered in central London on Saturday 26 February as excitement built ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United in Wembley.

The scenes were dramatic and raucous, with fans letting off smoke bombs, drinking cans and even jumping in the fountain.

The City of Westminster Council would have had clean up task to match if not for a clan of considerate Geordies.

Photographs posted on social media show how thorough the clean-up effort was, with barely a piece of litter in sight by midnight.

The images mark a significant departure from those taken in the aftermath of previous events.

After England were defeated by Italy in the final of the Euros in 2021, street sweepers were met with mounds of litter.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm. If Newcastle win their first major trophy since the 1970s, the clean up will likely be an even greater task.

