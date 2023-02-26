A Newcastle United fan has dressed his dog up as popular players ahead of the team playing in the Carabao Cup final.

Can you guess which players Tony Dale from Woolsington dressed his whippet Devo up as?

Who's this blonde, scarfed bombshell? Credit: Tony Dale

This one is a little tougher. Maybe the hair is the giveaway? Credit: Tony Dale

Here Devo is magic, he wears a magic hat. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

That's right... Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimarães.

Mr Dale said: "The reaction has been great on social media with shouts of 'Howay the Dog' whenever I post on Twitter or Facebook.

"All my pals think he's a superstar and I am his chauffeur or agent."

The Magpies booked their place at Wembley after beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate.

Ahead of the final Mr Dale has even created ‘Bruno’s magic hat’ for Devo to wear.

The hat is something that was created by a young fan inspired by a chant often heard in St James’ Park.

Mr Dale even has a cup final outfit ready for his beloved pooch, which shows the Carabao Cup.

According to his owner, six-year-old Devo loves dressing up, something which started during lockdown.

The Magpies have not collected major silverware since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph, and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup.

