Newcastle United have suffered defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The 2-0 win by Erik ten Hag’s side means The Magpies will have to wait even longer to get their hands on some silverware - their last major trophy coming in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

The side went 2-0 down at half-time, thanks to goals from United's Casimiro and Rashford.

Newcastle redoubled their efforts to force their way back into the game as Joelinton saw two 68th-minute shots blocked in quick succession, the second of them by a flying Martinez.

Newcastle Fans watched on as their side suffered a bruising defeat Credit: PA

Manager Erik ten Hag moved to shore things up seconds later when he sent on Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay for Fred and Weghorst.

The Magpies were unable to claw it back in the second-half, with United's David de Gea keeping all attempts out of the net.

Newcastle's defeat comes after thousands of fans took over London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday night, where they sang terrace chants together, drank cans of beer and let off smoke bombs in the club's black and white colours.

Fans continued to wave their flags until after the final whistle blew, showing their support for a team that has exceeded their ever-growing expectations.

