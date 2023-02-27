A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a girl who was stabbed to death in a town in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, was found injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, at around 5:10pm on 27 January, and she later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Another 16-year-old, who cannot be identified by the media due to his age, appeared via a videolink at Newcastle Crown Court, charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing.

A further hearing was scheduled for May before his trial on 13 July.

The town of Hexham came to a standstill earlier this month for Holly's funeral with hundreds of mourners wearing purple in her memory.

