The ITV Tyne Tees news team pictured with Dragon's Den star Sara Davies who presented the award. Credit: Royal Television Society

ITV Tyne Tees celebrated success at the Royal Television Society North East and Border Awards 2023.

Over 400 industry professionals attended the event, hosted by comedian Jason Cook at the Hilton in Gateshead on Saturday 25 February.

Dragon's Den star Sara Davies presented ITV Tyne Tees with the Best News Programme award, with ITV Border and BBC Look North among the other nominees.

Amy Lea won Best Presenter, Simon O'Rourke took home Best Sport, and Gregg Easteal got the Outstanding Journalism prize.

Amy Lea won the Best Presenter award. Credit: Royal Television Society

Awards chair Graeme Thompson said: “There’s real momentum right now in the region’s screen and production sector. We received more than 100 entries for this year’s awards and that reflects the increase in film and tv content being made in this part of the UK. Broadcasters and commissioners are waking up to the unique appeal of the North East and Cumbria as locations to tell universal stories.

“New film and tv studios such as the ones that have just opened in Hartlepool and are planned for Sunderland, combined with commissioning spend and a new £12million production and skills fund are fuelling significant growth in the sector.”

After accepting the award on his behalf, Ian Payne video called Simon O'Rourke who was in London for the Carabao Cup Final. Credit: Royal Television Society

The actor, presenter and producer Robson Green received the Outstanding Contribution Award, and was described as a "tireless champion of TV production celebrating the North East of England".

ITV Signpost co-produced his latest series 'Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes' alongside Rivers Meet Productions.

Accepting the award remotely from Australia, he said: “This award means so much to me. As an actor I’ve helped tell stories. But as a presenter of documentaries I can be me. I’m so proud of the team behind this latest series of Weekend Escapes. It showcases the North East but also the behind the scenes talent.”

Programme and Digital Editor, Josh Stead, accepted the Outstanding Journalism award in the absence of Gregg Easteal. Credit: Royal Television Society

Other winners included ITV’s Vera, CBBC's The Dumping Ground, and the Sam Fender narrated documentary Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius (The Alan Hull Story).

The BBC's Jonathan Swingler and Chris Middis took home prizes, as well as students from the University of Sunderland, Newcastle University, The Northern School of Art, University of Cumbria and Teesside University.

Rising Star award went to comedy writer Anna Costello and the Comedy and Entertainment prize was scooped by twentysix03 for Angels of the North.

Head of News, Michaela Byrne, and the ITV Tyne Tees team accepting Best News Programme. Credit: Royal Television Society

Freelance editor Mark Lediard won for Post Production. Theo Scott won the Animation prize for the BFI animated short Cuties.

Chief Executive of the Royal Television Society Theresa Wise presented the Centre Award to the team behind the North East Screen Comedy Hot House.

Sea and Sky Pictures won Best Short for their film The Wilds and Newcastle production house re:production picked up two awards for Best Commercial and Non Broadcast Factual.

