Newcastle United fans say they remain hopeful in the wake of the loss to Manchester United from in the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies faced the Red Devils at Wembley on Sunday 26 February, in the club's first cup final in over two decades.

A 2-0 win by Erik ten Hag’s side means Newcastle will have to wait even longer to get their hands on some silverware - their last major trophy coming in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

Despite the result, fans say they are proud of how far the team has come.

In North Shields, people gathered in the Three Sails sports bar, the home of the club that Sean Longstaff and his brother Matty used to play for.

Former Newcastle United and England player Malcom McDonald joined the crowd nervously watching the game.

One person said: "It's hard, tough to take but we got there."

Another commented: "They played really well especially the second half. We had more of the possession in the second half and they haven't let us down at all."

There was also optimism amongst those watching about what the Magpies could achieve in the future.

One woman told ITV Tyne Tees: "It was just fantastic, love the lot of them and it'll be our turn next year."

Someone else added: "There's going to be more to come from Newcastle, and that's the way we've got to look at it now, we're moving forward."

In Newcastle City Centre fans at the NX fan-zone were excited for the game, but the smiles soon turned to tears when Manchester United went 2-0 up.

Reflecting on the game after the match, one supporter said: "It wasn't great but you've got to get knocked down a couple of times to get better.

"Last season we were absolutely terrible, but where we've got to in this season, how we're doing so much better even with the players that we had in the Championship, we're going so much better in the season that's how you progress."

Another told ITV Tyne Tees how she had been moved to tears following the result. She said: "They were just fantastic, absolutely fantastic. You could tell that Bruno (Guimarães) was playing with all of his might.

"I've just seen him cry there at the finish and it made me come to tears as well, but I love the lads and I'm still going to support them all the way through."

In Blyth, fans were praising the team which featured local lad and defender Dan Burn.

Burn has previously played for regional teams including Blyth Spartans and Darlington.

Those watching him at Wembley at Blyth FC clubhouse spoke of him inspiring people: "As a community football club it's absolutely fantastic. As a community you can't get better than this. That's what's lush about it. The lads have us proud."

"The fans our behind the boys 100%, and Dan's from Blyth so we're really proud. he's done so well to get this far."

