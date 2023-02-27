Cleveland Police is clamping down on drivers using mobile phones, and checking people's eyesight to make roads safer.

From Monday 27 February will be carrying out extra patrols throughout the week to tackle mobile phone use while driving, and ensuring that motorists have roadworthy vision.

The force dealt with 143 motorists who were on their mobile phones whilst driving in 2022.

Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge, from Cleveland Police Special Operations Unit, said: “Distractions, such as using a mobile phone whilst driving, is one of the four main causes of serious or fatal collisions.

"People see others driving whilst on their phones and it’s extremely frustrating that those drivers are not only are willing to take the risk with their lives, but with others’ lives too."He added: “The penalty for doing so could not only be points on your licence, or a fine, it could also cost someone their life, and we need people to think seriously about whether they want that on their conscience for the rest of their life, for the sake of glancing down to read a message or taking a call.”

The force is also carrying out roadside checks on people's eyesight to ensure they meet the required legal standards.

The test involves drivers reading a number plate 20 metres away, and will be carried out in daylight.

Chief inspector Bainbridge added: “Under the current law, drivers who fail a roadside number plate test could have their licence revoked on the spot if a police officer deems them to be unsafe on the road. A fine or penalty points could also be possible. Regular eyesight tests are recommended.”

Full details of the legal eyesight standards for all motorists can be found at www.gov.uk/driving-eyesight-rules

