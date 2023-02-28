A huge town centre screen is coming to Darlington to televise the King's Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest.

The massive television will be set up in the Market Square ahead of His Majesty's Coronation and Coronation Concert over the Bank Holiday weekend (6-8 May).

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is being hosted in Liverpool after Darlington's bid for the competition was unsuccessful, will also been screened on Saturday 13 May.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has awarded the town council £45,000 to help fund the plans.

Cllr Jonathan Dulston, Leader of Darlington Borough Council, added: “Darlington leads the way when it comes to putting on and hosting fantastic events, and the upcoming Coronation and Eurovision screening will be no exception.

“This would provide a very welcome boost to our ambitions – we’re in talks to create a fantastic programme of activities to ensure everyone can enjoy what will be a superb week in May. I can’t wait.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This spring and summer promises to be a memorable one for Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and I hope we can all play a part in creating memories we can all cherish for years to come.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...