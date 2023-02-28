Residents in the UK were treated to two nights of mesmerising colours from the Northern Lights.
On Sunday 26 February and Monday 27 February, the Aurora Borealis was visible as far south as Cornwall.
It is incredibly rare to see the phenomenon across so much of the country, with usually only northern Scotland and occasionally England getting a glimpse.
The Northern Lights happen when electrically charged particles from space enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at high speed, and this recent activity was the result of a solar storm.
Gallery: Northern Lights captured over the North East and North Yorkshire
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...