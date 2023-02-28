Residents in the UK were treated to two nights of mesmerising colours from the Northern Lights.

On Sunday 26 February and Monday 27 February, the Aurora Borealis was visible as far south as Cornwall.

It is incredibly rare to see the phenomenon across so much of the country, with usually only northern Scotland and occasionally England getting a glimpse.

The Northern Lights happen when electrically charged particles from space enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at high speed, and this recent activity was the result of a solar storm.

Gallery: Northern Lights captured over the North East and North Yorkshire

The owners of a local wedding photography business captured this beautiful sight over South Shields. Credit: Above the Action - Wedding Films

Beautiful pinks and greens danced above the skies on the North Sea coast in South Shields. Credit: Steve Lomas

Stunning skies captured on the coast in Whitburn. Credit: Andrew Gordon

Captured on the 27 February over the Souter Lighthouse at around 9pm. Credit: Dave Watson

Liam McCormick from Sunderland said the lights over Souter Lighthouse were even visible to the naked eye. Credit: Liam McCormick

Whitby was also treated to the beautiful lights. Credit: @girlupnorth

This was The Derwent Walk near Hamsterley at 4:15am on Sunday 27 February. Credit: Connor Madden

The Aurora glowing over Chopwell, Gateshead, at 4:30am. Credit: Connor Madden

Andrew Charlton took this stunning picture during a flight to Newcastle from Colorado. Credit: Andrew Charlton

A glorious sky over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Credit: @djmphotour

