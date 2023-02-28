School crossing patrols across South Tyneside are being issued with body worn cameras to help improve road safety and crackdown on drivers who fail to stop.

By law, school crossing patrols have the power to stop traffic when wearing their uniform and using the Stop sign.

Any driver who fails to stop when signalled to do so by a school crossing patrol officer is breaking the law and can be reported to police. This can lead to a fine of up to £1000 and three points on their driving licence.

The council says some drivers can be "impatient" and "abusive" towards staff which is why they will now wear the cameras when working across the 37 schools in the area.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods at South Tyneside Council, said: “The majority of drivers respect our school crossing patrol officers and the safety of the children and families they help cross the road on the extremely busy school run.

“However, there is a small minority who are impatient, can be abusive or simply ignore the signal to stop when approaching these areas."

Councillor Gibson, Wendy Pounder and Edith Mason, Mortimer Primary School Head Peter Bennett, and pupils Emily, Bethany and Dylan. Credit: South Tyneside Council

Councillor Gibson added: “Vehicles that fail to stop when directed to do so put both our crossing patrol and pedestrians, including school children, at risk. The body cameras will help to record any incidents, with the footage passed on to the police to determine whether an offence has been committed.

“Our school crossing patrol officers are loved by the local families they serve and work in all weathers to help keep people safe. We urge drivers to drive slowly and be mindful of their surroundings when approaching crossing patrol points.”

The school crossing patrols staff serving the Mortimer Primary School communities are among the first staff members to be issued with body cameras.

Mortimer Primary School Head Teacher, Peter Bennett said: “The Crossing Patrol staff play a vital role in keeping our children safe by supporting the healthy choice of walking to school.

“We hope that the body cameras work to support the crossing patrol team, whilst increasing safety for our pupils and parents, as they make their way to and from school.”

