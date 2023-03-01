Budding athletes across the region can get involved in one of the country's biggest sporting events from Wednesday 1 March.

Entries for the 2023 AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run are now open. Those wanting to get involved are being told to sign up quickly as it is expected to be a sell-out.

The run, which takes place the day before the Great North Run half marathon, sees budding runners complete a course around the quayside at Newcastle and Gateshead.

This year the event will take place on Saturday 9 September.

Those aged between three and eight can take on a 1.5km loop with an accompanying adult, whilst junior runners between eight and sixteen can do a more challenging 4km course.

During the weekend, there will also be the Mini 50 event. This is a short course for children whose specific needs mean they might not be able to take part in the other events.

Every child who participates in the AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run will receive a medal and goody bag.

Chief Executive of the Great Run Company, Paul Foster said: "The AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run is the country’s biggest kids' running event.

"Last year over 9,000 young runners took on their own personal challenge on the Quayside and experienced that finish line feeling.

"It’s always a highlight of the AJ Bell Great North Run weekend and we hope the experience of taking part ignites a lifelong love of running and staying active."

For more information or to enter visit greatrun.org.

