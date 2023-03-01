Finlay has been interested in police since he was a little boy. Credit: Northumbria Police

Officers at Northumbria Police made a teenager's birthday extra special as they treated him to a tour of their Newcastle station.

Finlay Bradshaw, from Buckinghamshire, who has autism and moderate learning difficulties, was visiting the North East with his family to celebrate his 18th birthday.

He has been interested in police since he was a little boy and it was his birthday wish to visit a Northumbria Police station.

The force agreed and gave him a tour of Forth Banks Station in Newcastle, a ride in a response vehicle, and the chance to try on the uniform worn by officers.

He was also given a special goody bag full of Northumbria Police items so he could remember the day for years to come.

Finlay looked very much the part as he donned the Northumbria Police hi-vis uniform. Credit: Northumbria Police

Finlay's mum Nicola Ewen said: "Finlay picked where he wanted to go for his birthday and his ideal trip was to come to Newcastle to see how Northumbria Police work. He’s always been interested in the police ever since he was small.

"When we knew were coming up to the North East we contacted Northumbria Police and they were more than happy to let Finlay come along and meet the officers.

"Finlay has had a fantastic time and I have to say the officers were great, they couldn’t do enough for him and us as a family and we want to say a huge thank you.

"It’s been great to see how the officers engage with young people who have learning disabilities. They are a credit to the Force."

Inspector Karen Madge, of Northumbria Police, who helped organise the visit for Finlay and his family, said: "We’ve been delighted to welcome Finlay and his family to Forth Banks to meet our officers.

"It’s been a real pleasure to see someone with such a keen interest in the police force so happy and excited to chat to our staff and find out more about the important work we do in keeping communities safe.

"We hope Finlay has had a fantastic birthday visit and look forward to meeting him again one day in the future."

