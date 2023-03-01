A new production village on Teesside is expected to create more than 130 new jobs, and bring in nearly £2 million.

The site, planned for the Church Street region of Hartlepool, hopes to build on the success of new facilities like the North Film and TV Studios.

It comes after the town was awarded more than £16 million in Levelling Up funding from the government to regenerate the town last month.

The project is focussed on accelerating the town's fledgling screen industry sector.

At a meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council's economic growth and regeneration committee, it was heard how the production village will be based around the Lynn Street and Whitby Street area, and will provide nearly 3,000 square metres of "pre and post production space".

According to the council, this will be create over 130 full time job opportunities, in addition to bringing in over 2,600 visitors to local businesses around Church Street.

It is also hoped an extra £1.8 million will be spent in the area per year.

Paul Taylor, the strategic development and sustainability manager for the council, said the project will include restoring a number of heritage sites, such as the Grade II listed former Shades building.

Mr Taylor added: "It's about bringing places and derelict buildings back into use and creating that vibrancy in the Church Street area.

"It's very much about supporting job creation, productivity growth, and really enhancing the physical environment in that part of the town."

Councillors are hoping to have timeline on when the project can be delivered by the spring.

