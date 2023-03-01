A community centre in Gateshead has been targeted by vandals three times in two weeks.

Police are investigating the damage at Birtley Community Centre, on Ravensworth Road.

The building was broken into on three separate occasions, overnight on Monday 6 February, Friday 10 February and Friday 17 February.

Those responsible caused significant damage, smashing windows, breaking walls, cutting locks, as well as damaging furniture and toilets.

The damage was extensive. Credit: Northumbria Police

A full investigation by Northumbria Police is ongoing into the damage and officers have warned anybody found responsible will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police either via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting either 016445T/23, 019721E/23 or 022028B/23.