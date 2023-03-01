A world-famous locomotive train has moved to County Durham as development takes place at the National Railway Museum in York.

Rocket, designed by George and Robert Stephenson, has been moved to the Locomotion museum in Shildon for the very first time.

It will join other significant transport from the steam era like Timothy Hackworth’s Sans Pareil and Locomotion No. 1. This will be the first time the trio of locomotives have all be on display together.

Rocket, which was built in Newcastle at the world’s first locomotive workshop in 1829, is usually housed at Station Hall at the National Railway Museum but the building is being repaired as part of the Vision 2025 development.

Rocket was carefully delivered to Locomotion in Shildon, after travelling by road from the National Railway museum. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Dr Sarah Price, Head of Locomotion, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a well-known locomotive to the museum, especially one with such strong connections to the North East.

"I am excited for our visitors to see Rocket here in Shildon and I’m sure it will become a star object for our visitors very quickly.”

The move from York to County Durham was carried out by a specialist conservation team who also moved the Rocket in 2019.

The chimney was removed before the locomotive travelled by road to its temporary home in Shildon.

At Locomotion, the steam train was moved onto a skate to spread the engines load to reduce the chance of damage. Visitors lucky enough to be at the museum at the time saw the whole spectacle.

It is the start of a new era for the County Durham attraction which is beginning work on its 'New Hall.' Once finished this will be able to house an additional 46 vehicles from the national collection, celebrating the North East's history in the development of railways. These vehicles will include carriages, wagons and locomotive.

Visitors will be able to view Rocket at Locomotion from Friday 3 March.

