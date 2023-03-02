Hundreds of jobs are being promised at Teesside International Airport, following the approval of a new cutting-edge maintenance facility for aircraft.

Plans for a so-called Jet Centre and Aviation Village for the site were backed by Darlington Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday 1 March.

The £25million project led by the Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Willis Aviation Services Limited (WASL) is estimated to create up to 300 jobs in the region.

Proposals for the Aviation Village include five hangars which would be used for maintaining, repairing, overhauling and painting aircraft.

A Jet Centre would be used as a fixed bas operation building for business aviation.

The proposals are subject to planning conditions.

Plans for Teesside International Airport include a state-of-the-art Jet Centre and Aviation Village. Credit: Teesside International Airport

A proportion of the 49-acre stretch of land west of the main terminal building was initially meant to be used to build 350 homes.

In 2019 however, the area was bought as part of deal to bring the airport back in to public ownership.

Ben Houchen is the Mayor for the Tees Valley. He said: “This decision marks another big step forward for our airport – and I’m delighted these vital plans have been backed.

“I have always said that for our airport to truly flourish, it must be about more than just holiday flights – and we are delivering just that.

“Willis is making a huge commitment to Teesside and today [1 March] marks another great leap in securing our airport’s future. "

Mr Houchen continued: “When we launched the UK’s first and largest Freeport, we did so on the promise it would create well paid jobs for local people and that is exactly what this investment will do.

“Because of all our efforts to save Teesside Airport, we will have high-quality, well-paid engineering and aviation jobs close to home for local people.

“I will never lose sight of the importance of securing new holiday flights and routes. But this new facility shows just how serious we are about making our airport a success firing on all cylinders.

"This new aviation village, our £200million Southside Business Park, our freight hub and our Freeport will truly serve our growth ambitions for decades to come.”

Leader of Darlington Borough Council, Councillor Jonathan Dulston added: “I’m thrilled with the decision and what it will mean for our borough and our airport.

“This is a fantastic investment for Darlington which is sure to bring many good quality jobs and exciting careers for many years to come.”