Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage cyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision with a bus in Newcastle.

Officers recieved report of a collision involving a 16-year-old boy on a bike and a bus on the Coast Road eastbound at the junction with Benfield Road at around 7:35pm on Tuesday 28 February.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Northumbria Police said the driver of the bus is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed for about four hours before re-opening to traffic.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing what took place or the moments leading up to the collision.

Witnesses can contact Northumbria Police either using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230228-0951.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...