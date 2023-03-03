Drivers are being urged to use caution as the Met Office has issued a weather warning for the region.

A yellow warning for snow and ice across the North East and North Yorkshire is to come into force from Monday (6 March) and last through to Tuesday (7 March).

Drivers are being warned by National Highways that the cold weather could bring disruption and delays, with some vehicles possibly becoming stranded.

There could also be delays and cancellations to public transport like trains and flights.

Thomas Loach, operations manager for National Highways in the North East and Yorkshire said: “In preparation for winter, keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded.

"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, take every possible steps to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.“

National Highways are calling on people to plan ahead, in addition to checking their vehicles are ready for winter conditions by checking things like tyres, coolant and oil levels. The organisation says this should reduce the risk of breakdowns.

