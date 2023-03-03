It has been confirmed that the Durham City Run Festival will return to its original route for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5k and 10k run will see participants cross the finish line on Palace Green in front of Durham Cathedral and Castle once again.

Runners will also be able to set off from Saddlers Street, something they have not been able to do since 2019.

The run organised by Events of the North alongside Durham County Council and Durham University, will be held from 13-15 July. This means it is taking place at the same time as the city's Brass festival.

Paula Radcliffe and her daughter Isla have competed in previous Durham City events. Credit: Durham County Council

Marathon runner Paula Radcliffe will be joining the City Run Festival with her 'Families on Track Scheme' - a running event which aims to get the whole family involved.

There will also be 'Run Like a Legend', which involves one mile races along the river and 'XO Urban Orienteering' - a run which involves using a digital app to collect points from passing certain places in the city.

A series of themed runs will complete the City Run Schedule, including two with Horrible Histories author Terry Deary.

Entries to take part in the City Run Festival are now open online.

Retired track and field athlete and founder of the Durham City Run Festival, Steve Cram said: “We’re over the moon to be returning to Palace Green for the 5K and 10K finish line.

"It’s an absolutely stunning location and while the final climb up the hill might test tired legs, we know that our runners loved crossing the finishing line beneath Durham Cathedral and Castle."

Councillor Elizabeth Scott from Durham County Council’s added: "The Durham City Run Festival is always a favourite and its return to the iconic Palace Green will make for the best kind of photo finish.”

“We’re very much looking forward to being part of the Durham City Run Festival again this year," said Quentin Sloper, director of student enrichment at Durham University.

"We are excited to be playing an active part in an event which provides a great platform for students, staff, the wider community and visitors to our city to join together and celebrate sport and physical activity."

