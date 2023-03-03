A man who assaulted two women at Newcastle Central Station has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Petr Priessnitz, 30, had previously pleaded guilty to Actual Bodily Harm and Grievous Bodily Harm following the incident on Tuesday 8 September 2020, but later fled the country.

On Friday 3 March Priessnitz was sentenced in his absence to 10 years and two months in jail at Newcastle Crown Court.

An international arrest warrant has been requested, with officers working to bring him back to the UK to face justice.

The court heard how Priessnitz lured the two women to the train station car park. There he subjected one woman to a lengthy assault which included stamping on her face, smashing her front teeth and breaking her nose. The victim has since died.

The second woman was also assaulted by Priessnitz after she attempted to help her friend.

Priessnitz continued assaulting the women to the point where one of them lost consciousness.

DS Graham Marshall-Batey investigating officer said: "The horrific injuries sustained in the attack left two innocent women mentally scarred by what happened that night.

"Priessnitz' continued attempts to escape justice demonstrate that, despite pleading guilty to the offences, he has not a shred of remorse."

DS Marshall-Batey added: “I have a message for him – Priessnitz, you can’t run forever and we will ensure you face justice for your actions.

"Priessnitz is an extremely dangerous individual and the fact that he will soon be behind bars makes Newcastle a safer place.”

