Organisers of the Hoppings in Newcastle have announced it will be returning for the summer of 2023, with an extra day.

The Hoppings, which is held every year on the Town Moor, will open for the 141st time on Friday 16 June till Sunday 25 June.

Crow Events, which took over operation of the Hoppings from The Freemen of Newcastle, has promised a whole host of attractions, such as a helter skelter, magic mouse rollercoaster, ghost train, dodgems and a fun house.

Ryan Crow, from Crow Events, said: “We have spent the past year scouring Europe for the most exciting, the most thrilling and the most hair-raising rides and attractions.

“The Hoppings is a North East institution and this year we have added an extra day to the event so we are determined to ensure there is something for everyone and every single visitor has the best possible time.”

Other experiences on offer include the reverse bungee, which catapults fair goers 150 feet up in the air.

The fair will also host a selection of food stalls accompanied by a large dining area, licensed bar and live music

Details of new additions for this year’s event are set to be revealed in the next few weeks.

