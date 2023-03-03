Unique concert to take place at Sage Gateshead featuring two disabled orchestras

Watch Katie Cole's report from 3 March

Musicians with disabilities are to perform at the Sage Gateshead as part of a unique concert which unites two orchestras together.

It features RNS Moves, an ensemble of musicians brought together by Royal Northern Sinfonia in 2018, and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra's Resound group.

Clarence Adoo from Newcastle used to be a trumpeter in the Royal Northern Sinfonia, but a car accident left him paraylsed from the neck down.

He now uses his breath and head movements to play a bespoke instrument. He told ITV Tyne Tees:"In my mind I knew I'd always be involved in music somehow. I never dreamt of an instrument that I could create or anybody else could build for me to do that.

"To slowly etch my way back onto the stage again is something I could never have dreamed of."

The group are performing a a newly commissioned piece from award winning composer Kate Whitley. It involves three pieces which cross a number of genres, which it is hope will show off the skill of the musicians.

They performed in Bournemouth two weeks ago to rave reviews and it is hoped they will get an equally warm reception in the North East.

Mr Adoo added: "The thing is there's people there with all sorts of disabilities, and the one thing we never talk about is our health.

"We're just so please to talk about music, no one is saying 'I've got a headache, my foot's aching' you know. Our priorities really is to enjoy ourselves with the music making."

Leader of RNS Moves, Tristan Gurney said: "We've had quite a build up to this and what we're going to do. There's a huge variety and an eclectic mix of instruments really discovering some really exciting sounds and timbre and style"

