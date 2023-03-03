The driver of a van involved in a collision on Thames Road in Billingham has died.

Cleveland Police were called to the incident between a white Ford Transit van and a beige Citroen C3 which happened shortly before 1:15pm on Thursday 2 March.

The 42-year-old man driving the Ford Transit died from his injuries.

The 50-year-old man and the 44-year-old woman in the Citroen were taken to James Cook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number SE23040115.

